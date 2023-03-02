Inligo Networks appoints COO for ACC-1 and Unite cables

Michael (pictured) joins the company following an extensive career in IT delivery and management.

Inligo’s main project is Asia Connect Cable (ACC-1), with 16 fibre pairs and a 256Tb design capacity, linking Singapore, Batam, Jakarta, Davao, Makassar, Dili, Darwin, Manado, Guam and Los Angeles. It is expected to be ready for service in 2025.

Executive chairman Brian Evans said: “Ken’s appointment provides the organisation with significant optical networking deployment and operational experience but also provides the executive foundation to begin the organisational onboarding of project delivery and operational teams to deliver to market the Asia Connect and Unite Cable Systems.”

Unite, as Evans told Capacity in an interview last year, is a terrestrial link from Darwin on the north coast of Australia to Adelaide in the south.

Michael has worked for IBM, Ernst & Young, Hewlett Packard, Dimension Data and government of the Australian state of Victoria.

He is a former executive of Vernet, which runs a fibre network across Victoria for higher education and research.

Apart from Evans, board directors of Inligo Networks include Simon Zettl, formerly of BT and Vodafone, Tim Gigg, formerly of Flag Telecom and Vodafone, John Thompson, also formerly of Vodafone but also of J-Phone in Japan, and Jennifer Chih, a Singapore lawyer.