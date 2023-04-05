Liquid Intelligent Technologies inks digital transformation MoU with Zambia

This digital transformation agreement builds on Liquid's existing investments in Zambia and the through the MoU, Liquid Zambia is to launch a new data centre that will meet growing data-hosting demands from local businesses and hyperscalers.

“We recognise the significant efforts that the Zambian government is making to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and share His Excellency, President Hichilema’s vision for the development of Zambia’s digital economy," said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO, Cassava Technologies.

"Given the conducive investment environment, we are committed to further investments in Zambia’s digital infrastructure.”

The expansion of Liquid’s fibre network will connect more towns across the country, as well as the deployment of the physical infrastructure required to connect schools and clinics.

The group work with the government to offer public and private cloud, and cyber security solutions to accelerate the digitisation of government services.

“The Liquid Zambia team is excited to be continuing our partnership with the Zambian government. Zambia is our home, and we are committed to seeing the country thrive," added Mark Townsend, chief executive officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Zambia.

"Being able to contribute meaningfully to its socio-economic growth and infrastructural development by sharing our knowledge and skills, and through the provision of the infrastructure and services needed by Zambian in this growth phase is important to us.”

Marked by a ceremony during the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), the MoU was signed by Felix Mutati, Zambia's Minister of Technology and Science, and Nic Rudnick, group deputy chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

In related news, last month Cassava Technologies’ Liquid C2 opened a cyber security centre in Zambia, its third in Africa. The Cyber Security Fusion Centre (CSFC) in Lusaka will help stem the rise in cyber attacks in Zambia.