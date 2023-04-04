Anthony Yeung named VP of Corporate Business at HGC Group

Effective immediately, Yeung will lead the group’s local ICT corporate business team, which drives the development and implementation of business strategies to support the growth of the business.

“We are delighted to have a leader of Anthony’s calibre in taking up the vice president role and are confident that he will be successful in leading his professional team and pursue inspiring digital strategies that leverage our innovation, infrastructure and ecosystem to capture more business opportunities for HGC Group,” said Daniel Ng, senior vice president of corporate business at HGC Group.

At the same time, Yeung and his team will bolster the ICT business and use the group’s digital capabilities to expand the market share and cater to the customers’ emerging needs for sophisticated and bespoke solutions in the fiercely competitive digital era.

“With the support from HGC Group’s professional team, I am honored to have the opportunity to expand my involvement and contribution towards driving the Group’s ICT business," said Yeung.

"The group’s robust digital infrastructure, fully-fledged telecom & ICT solutions, and well-equipped Techco capabilities will enable us to provide customers with enhanced value and service levels to meet their business objectives in the ever-evolving business world.”

Yeung enters the role with over two decades of experience in corporate market and a proven track record of success in the industry. He is dedicated to providing high-end infrastructure and ICT services to key customers and global enterprises across various business sectors, such as government bodies, properties, retail, trading & manufacturing and other service providers.

In related news, last month HGC Global Communications and AMS-IX announced the launch of a new internet exchange in Manila, the Philippines.