HGC, AMS-IX team up on Manila internet exchange

Saf Malik
March 23, 2023 11:58 AM
HGC Global Communications and AMS-IX have announced the launch of a new internet exchange in Manila, the Philippines.

The new internet exchange was announced and celebrated during the 10th anniversary festivities of AMS-IX Hong Kong.

The partnership between HGC and AMS-IX aims to enhance the quality of internet across the world.

Ravindran Mahalingam, SVP for International Business of HGC said: “We are honored and pleased to announce a tenable milestone of our cooperation with AMS-IX. HGC is ready to extend IX services as part of our edge ecosystem (EdgeX by HGC).

“We have faith to keep on investing in Hong Kong as a digital hub and further expand our coverage to the region.”

AMS-IX is one of the worlds largest peering hubs and its expertise compliments HGC’s extensive global network and digital infrastructure, which results in a partnership that is able to bridge the West and the East.

Over the years, HGC and AMS-IX have launched and fostered four IX’s in Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago and Bay Area, with AMS-IX Bangkok to go live later this year.

Both AMS-IX and HGC say they will look at more emerging markets to contribute to the internet community.

