Iliad acquires ‘made in France’ cyber security company

Iliad will use iTrust to build up its existing security offering, which is part of its business-to-business operation, Free Pro. It will offer Cyber XPR to all organizations, companies and public authorities, said Iliad.

Jean-Nicolas Piotrowski (pictured), chairman and founder of ITrust, said the aim is to offer “all French organizations a comprehensive cybersecurity platform”.

Piotrowski said: “Our solution – the outcome of 15 years’ experience – enables us to detect both known and unknown cyber threats. Our AI-based threat analysis capabilities combined with the expertise of our cyber analysts, allow us to anticipate attacks and guarantee the security of the infrastructures that we manage.”

According to his LinkedIn account, iTrust has been offering cybersecurity solutions since 2007 in six European countries. “iTrust serves more than 100 customers with a 98% satisfaction rate,” he says on the account.

“Our tools and services integrate the best current technologies – behavioural algorithms, big data, agile software design or project management, offered as SaaS, automation, decision table edges, core behavioral supervision tools.”

Thomas Reynaud, Iliad CEO, said: “iTrust will be a real accelerator for the group in the strategic domain of cybersecurity. With iTrust we share the same entrepreneurial mindset and innovation values.”

Piotrowski said: “Designed and developed in France in partnership with the largest French research laboratories, the iTrust technology … is today the only one able to compete with American cybersecurity solutions offered by Microsoft, IBM or Splunk.”

Iliad said it will offer “fully flat-rate pricing” to companies, quoting €60 a month for five workstations and €400 a month for 20.

Denis Planat, CEO of Free Pro, said: “With iTrust and our data centres’ hosting services, Cyber XPR provides our clients with the only solution 100% made in France, guaranteeing the highest level of protection and total sovereignty. Our objective is for all of our clients, from the smallest company or public sector entity to the largest organization, to have access to a Free Pro cybersecurity solution best suited to their needs.”

The move comes only days after Iliad sold a 50% stake in its network infrastructure in Poland to InfraVia Capital Partners, for €380 million, creating a now open-access fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) company, Polski Światłowód Otwarty (PSO).