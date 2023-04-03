Poland to get 5Gbps open access FTTH network

The company, Polski Światłowód Otwarty (PSO), results from Iliad’s sale of a 50% stake in its network infrastructure to InfraVia Capital Partners, for €380 million.

Thomas Reynaud (pictured), CEO of the Iliad Group, said: “This transaction is a turning point in the development of the Iliad Group in Poland. The establishment of this partnership with InfraVia will boost the fixed internet market in Poland based on an open access model, offering all operators non-discriminatory access to the largest fibre network in Poland eventually covering half of Polish households.”

Vincent Levita, founder and CEO of InfraVia Capital Partners, said: “We are delighted to further develop our partnership with the Iliad group as part of this joint venture with the Play Group. This investment builds on our experience in telecommunications infrastructure across Europe.”

PŚO’s existing network covers households in 14 provinces and almost 200 municipalities in Poland. The first operators cooperating with PŚO are Play and its subsidiary UPC Polska, which provide services to more than 1.4 million subscribers on the PŚO network. PŚO will make its network available to all operators on an open access model.

The unified company plans to upgrade its existing hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) network to provide services up to 1Gbps. This will cover more than 6 million households.

But the company will also expand its fibre network and the upgrade the current infrastructure to the XGS-PON standard, which will allow operators to use the PŚO network to provide FTTH internet service connections at speeds of up to 5Gbps.

Reynaud said: “The planned investment envelope will contribute significantly to the development of Polish regions, cities and industry.”

Levita added: “Broadband access is an essential service that enables inclusive digital transformation, and we are proud to support this transition that will create Poland’s largest broadband network.”