PacketFabric completes NaaS merger with Unitas Global

No value has been put on the merger, and both companies were owned by Nevada-based Digital Alpha Advisors (DAA).

The group “invested and acquired these assets, based on customer and market feedback, to create this industry leading, strategic platform”, said DAA.

PacketFabric’s CEO, Dave Ward (pictured), a former CTO of engineering at Cisco, said: “We are the only company that helps businesses shift from being reactive to proactive when it comes to the constant change of digitized operations.”

The investor behind the two merged companies, Digital Alpha, was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former head of the global infrastructure funds team at Cisco.

PacketFabric says on its website its “team consists of 134 members from around the world”. Unitas Global does not give numbers, but its CEO has been Patrick Shutt, who co-founded and served as CEO for Universal Access, growing the company from a start-up to a $144 million run rate, and eventually taking the company public in 2000. He then founded 20/20 Technologies, which after multiple acquisitions became Global Capacity, which was bought in 2017 by GTT Communications for US$100 million plus GTT shares.

PacketFabric claimed that, through this merger, it becomes “the premier network as a service (NaaS) provider, offering extensive capabilities in both public and private transport for enterprises, global channels and technology partners”. Its product, TruNaaS, works for connectivity across “colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe”, said the company.

Following the merger, PacketFabric said its “new capabilities and reach expand NaaS offerings beyond public cloud on-ramps and data centre interconnect (DCI), and create a fully programmable internet for enterprises”.