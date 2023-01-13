PacketFabric merges with Unitas Global

The merger will lead to a combined platform of assets and automation capabilities that will operate under the PacketFabric banner.

"We are the only company that helps businesses shift from being reactive to proactive when it comes to the constant change of digitized operations," said PacketFabric CEO Dave Ward.

"Our platforms enable a fundamental shift in the way to architect and operationalise a modern business.

“We enable a reimagination of simplified operations with real-time, on-demand automation, self-service, complete telemetry and flexible consumption, applied to every aspect of business connectivity.

“We do this by fulfilling the promise of software-defined-networking and AIOps via our cloud native platforms. Not one other NaaS offer enables Edge to Everywhere through their platform, we believe this makes us the one true NaaS."

The two companies previously signed a strategic alliance agreement in May of last year.

That partnership bolstered the network bandwidth capacity and added new cloud access points with more plans for extensive platform integration.