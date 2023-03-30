Adva veteran to take CFO position at merged Adtran

Uli Dopfer (pictured) joined Adva as global sales controller in 2004 and will become CFO of Adtran on 1 May, following the retirement of Mike Foliano, who joined Adtran in 2006.

Tom Stanton, chairman and CEO of Adtran, said: “With his knowledge of our company and the work that we have done together over the last two years, I am confident that Uli is the right choice to take over as CFO and continue the company's success.”

He said that Foliano has made significant contributions to Adtran and has been an integral part of the company’s success and growth during his tenure, and his leadership and expertise will be missed.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude for the dedication and commitment Mike has shown to Adtran over his entire tenure here,” said Stanton.

Dopfer was CFO of Adva Optical Networking for eight years until the company merged with Adtran.

Adtran, which this month announced it had delivered error-free data at 800Gbps over a live 2,220km network run by the New York State Education and Research Network, said the transition between CFOs would be seamless.