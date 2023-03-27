BT reportedly eyeing Jansen replacement

The Mail on Sunday claims that planning for his successor was “an open secret” in the City, citing an industry source.

Jansen has served as CEO for four years, doubling down on BT’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) strategy across the UK.

He has also spearheaded BT’s cost-cutting drive, with the company announcing that it would combine two of its existing businesses.

One of the prime candidates to replace Jansen could be Marc Allera, the head of BT-owned EE, according to industry sources.

The news comes after a busy period for BT.

Ofcom said earlier this month that it needed more time to consider BT’s wholesale pricing after Jansen said the network expansion would “end in tears” for some of its competitors.

Those comments were of “significant concern” to Ofcom, but Jansen retorted, saying his comments were taken out of context.

BT is also in the midst of introducing price hikes that were branded “unacceptable” by consumer association Which?