BT to save £100m with merging of Global, Enterprise units

The firm is under pressure to cut costs so that it can maintain the pace of building its fibre network at a time of rising inflation and labour and energy costs.

BT says it is aiming to make fibre broadband available to 25 million homes by 2026.

The company will therefore combine its Global and Enterprise units by creating BT Business, and that entity will be led by Bas Burger, the current CEO of BT’s Global Unit.

Philip Jansen, BT’s chief executive said: “By combining the two units, BT Business will bring the Group’s combined assets, products, capabilities and brand to the service of all of our 1.2m business customers who will benefit from faster innovation and delivery.

“Bas is an excellent leader and I’m confident he will build on the plans already underway and drive the combined business back to growth.”

The saving will contribute to BT’s target to reach £3 billion in gross annualised savings across the same timeframe.