Richard Kraska joins Infobip as chief financial officer

In his new role, Kraska will lead Infobip’s finance team as it enters a new phase of ambitious profitable growth and bolster its position in the omnichannel communications platform.

"The CPaaS market will double in size in the next four years, according to Juniper research," said Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip.

"So, Infobip is capitalising on that growth and reinforcing our position as the market leading CPaaS provider. Our continued expansion reflects that customers increasingly demand seamless interactions between businesses, people and things."

Kraska joins from RealPage, a real estate software platform with a $250 billion rental market, where he was CFO.

Before this, he served as CFO of the IT business Rocket Software. Prior roles include leadership positions at memory company Western Digital in Silicon Valley and 16 years at General Electric.

Kraska is to succeed previous CFO Mario Baburić who is leaving to start a new career path after almost four years as a part of Infobip’s leadership team.

"Richard is an outstanding finance leader who understands our business and market and has notable expertise leading the finance functions at fast-growth, innovative software businesses. With Richard, we are confident in our mission to achieve ambitious profitable growth," added Kutić.

Kraska joins the company during a period of significant growth. Most recently, the company has expanded its global reach and technical offering with several acquisitions, including messaging heavyweight OpenMarket and VoIP provider Peerless Network in the US.

At the same time, the platform acquired developer conference Shift and tech magazine Netokracija to support its developer relations strategy.

In related news, last month Infobip is launching a data centre solution that appears to allow users to abide by European laws on privacy.