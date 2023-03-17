Colt picks Amdocs for core IT transformation

Specifically, Colt has selected Amdocs as a software partner and solutions provider to deliver a global inventory platform which will digitise and automate Colt’s global network and service inventory for better customer experience.

“At Colt, our purpose is to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of our customers wherever, whenever and however they choose. Our journey of continued modernisation is helping us to deliver this purpose, to drive the best customer and employee experiences, to attract next-generation talent and to deliver against our sustainability targets,” said Ash Surti, EVP – technology and security, Colt Technology Services.

"This partnership is a critical component of our multi-year digital transformation roadmap, and Amdocs is the right fit to take our business to the next stage. They understand our transformation goals and share our ambitions for an Open Digital Architecture framework. We’re excited to be working with them at this pivotal point in the Colt story.”

The new Amdocs Resource Manager (ARM) solution is a key part of Colt’s modernisation journey, with a focus on delivering digital infrastructure services in support of its global customers and employees.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Colt and enabling further enhancements in the experience enjoyed by its customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs.

"Businesses around the world require maximum freedom, flexibility and control when it comes to digital infrastructure, and this project will deliver precisely that.”

In related news, earlier this month Colt Data Centre Services opened its latest data centre in Osaka Keihanna, Japan.

The new facility forms part of the Keihanna Science City, near Osaka, and will meet needs of Colt DCS' local and global customers who are looking to expand further in the Asia-Pacific region.