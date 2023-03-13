Colt DCS launches Osaka Keihanna data centre

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) confirms the opening of its latest data centre in Osaka Keihanna, Japan.

The new facility forms part of the Keihanna Science City, near Osaka, and will meet needs of Colt DCS' local and global customers who are looking to expand further in the Asia-Pacific region.

"In 2021, we were appointed by the joint venture between Fidelity and Mitsui as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, distribution, operations and customer service management for the venture," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS.

"The launch of Osaka Keihanna represents a major advancement in our journey to addressing the needs of customers for a robust and scalable solution rooted in operational excellence, sustainability, and exceptional customer service."

The Osaka Keihanna data centre has been designed based on learnings from Coly's Inzai campus comprised of three data centres with a combined capacity of 50MW which is 97% occupied. The new site boasts 42,000m2 of space and has a design capacity of 45.9MW, of which 75% has already been committed.

The site also incorporates next-gen cooling techniques to minimise environmental impact and is in line with the company's wider ambition to achieve global net zero emissions by 2045.

"We are excited for the official launch of Osaka Keihanna," added Ellen Hall, head of direct real estate at Fidelity.

"This is the first development under Fidelity's joint venture with Mitsui and validates our belief that having local partners in Mitsui and Colt DCS, with long track records in the region, is key to success. We look forward to replicating that success with the additional sites currently under development."

Osaka in particular has become a major centre for business and technology companies, driving enhanced data usage across the region. The new data centre will provide carrier neutral connectivity services allowing customers to partner with their suppliers of choice.

s"Following the announcement of our joint venture with Fidelity we have been working closely with Colt DCS in every aspect of the delivery of this new facility in Osaka Keihanna. The demand for sustainable hyperscale data centre services and solutions across Japan is unprecedented," said Takashi Nakai, general manager of the financial business division of Mitsui & Co.

"Enabling businesses to undertake their digital transformation journey is critical in order for businesses to enter new markets faster than the competition. With the launch of the new Osaka Keihanna facility, we are confident the capacity we are delivering with this data centre will satisfy both the immediate and future capacity requirements of our customers"