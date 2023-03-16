AtlasEdge and Upstack partner on portfolio services

Under the terms of the agreement Upstack will advise and recommend AtlasEdge’s portfolio of products and services.

“This is a key partnership for AtlasEdge that significantly enhances our access to support customers across multiple geographies in Europe,” said Dan Thomas, senior vice president of sales, AtlasEdge.

“Upstack’s best-in-class platform provides us with access to new customer segments and will prove invaluable as we continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy focused on delivering Europe’s leading edge data centre platform.”

Using Upstack’s latform, which comprises leading advisory partners, advanced technology, and dedicated customer experience resources, AtlasEdge will be able to market its suite of colocation services and ecosystem access to new customers across Europe.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with AtlasEdge,” said Jake Cummins, partner and managing director at Upstack.

“Given the size of their footprint and go-to-market strategy, we are confident that AtlasEdge will deliver tremendous value to our customers looking for services in Europe.”

The partnership comes as AtlasEdge continues to expand its reach in response to rising demand for colocation. Earlier this month, the company closed on its acquisition of Datacenter One, a deal that brings more than 140 customers for its four data centres.

Through a series of highly strategic transactions, the platform has built a presence in 12 major European markets and established a series of key partnerships. The collaboration with Upstack bolsters this growing partnership ecosystem.

At the same time, Capacity spoke to AtlasEdge CEO, Giuliano Di Vitantonio, for the February – April issue of Capacity Magazine, about his company’s plans for expanding and building out its global edge platform.