Arelion launches Prague PoP at CRA’s DC Tower data centre

The news marks Arelion's second PoP in Prague deployed with the aime of supporting current and future growth in traffic, by providing direct access to the global Arelion AS1299 IP backbone, with high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, and Internet Exchange Connect services.

“Growing the number of PoPs that we have in Prague is an important step forward for businesses in the region, giving them greater choice over where to locate their services and join the internet backbone," said Patrik Andreasson, head of sales Nordic, CEE and Balkans at Arelion.

"Along with this installation at the DC Tower Data Centre, our latest IP services make it easier than ever before for companies to reach cloud services from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, and give the best possible experience to their own customers.”

In addition, the new PoP will provide additional capacity, resilience and choice to those requiring IP services in the metropolitan area, where traffic has grown as consumers take advantage new services, such as streaming, and businesses require improved access to global cloud services.

“Prague is a growing technology centre, and one that we are proud to be an important part of," added Petr Možiš, chief commercial officer at the CRA DC Tower data centre.

"This new PoP will give our customers great redundancy and capacity, with lower latency, whilst ensuring that we can support the continued growth in our technology sector and in consumer consumption of data services.”

In related news, earlier this month, Arelion confirmed that has transmitted data at 400Gbps over a live fibre for 1,800km.

The company used equipment from Infinera for the trial, which took place on its transmission network on routes between Dallas, Memphis and Chattanooga.