AST SpaceMobile and stc partner on connectivity services

"We are thrilled to announce our commitment to expanding our digital services and communications, with a goal to provide a truly inclusive ecosystem that connects every corner of Saudi Arabia with unparalleled service quality and reliability,” said Saud Alsheraihi, VP of products & solutions at stc.

“As we forge ahead in our quest for a more connected and sustainable world, we are excited to collaborate with AST SpaceMobile to potentially revolutionise the telecom industry through Space in the Kingdom.”

“Our collaboration with AST SpaceMobile aims to help us achieve our goal of providing the highest quality and reliable communication services in Saudi Arabia. Our commitment to expanding our digital services and communications is unwavering, and this relationship is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence.'”

The two signed the MoU during Mobile World Congress Barcelona last month, under the terms of which, will see the two develop innovative telecom solutions and satellite-based digital services to improve mobile service accessibility.

AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by global mobile subscribers and to connect those unconnected with broadband services.

“We believe mobile users should have access to broadband no matter where they live or work. We’re excited to collaborate with stc towards realising this aim in Saudi Arabia,” added Chris Ivory, chief commercial officer at AST SpaceMobile.

In related news, earlier this month, AALTO HAPS inked an MoU with stc Group on the introduction of HAPS-based solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the terms of the collaboration, stc Group will have access to AALTO’s solutions, when the company rolls out commercial services by the end of 2024.