AALTO HAPS and stc Group to bring stratospheric connectivity to Saudi Arabia

“We are very pleased to count stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a major player in the region, as one of our pioneering partners looking into HAPS as an efficient, sustainable, and an environmentally friendly new stratospheric layer of connectivity to improve existing service; and add new reach beyond current infrastructure," said Samer Halawi, CEO of AALTO HAPS.

"Not only do our solutions offer a service that saves and improves lives, but they are also eco-friendly and respectful of the future of our planet.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, stc Group will have access to AALTO’s solutions, when the company rolls out commercial services by the end of 2024.

Those solutions will enable stc to expand its geographical coverage to rural and remote areas that are currently unconnected. In addition, HAPS solutions can be used to augment coverage during critical events and can be deployed quickly and easily in case of natural disasters.

“We look forward to working with AALTO. Zephyr has demonstrated a high level of maturity as a HAPS platform, and its innovation and sustainability are aligned with stc’s values and objectives in designing the future,” said Motaz Alangari, chief investment officer at stc Group.

Zephyr, a series of high-altitude platform station aircraft produced by Airbus, flies in the stratosphere, above conventional air traffic and provides low latency, direct-to-device 4G/5G services, acting as a tower in the sky with the capability to enhance terrestrial networks.

AALTO HAPS is a subsidiary of Airbus that provides services from its stratospheric Zephyr solar-powered aircraft for mobile connectivity, platform mobility, earth observation, and government applications.