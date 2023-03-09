Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier deploys Black Sea PoP

This new location extends Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s expansive Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) connectivity architecture in Europe and the Balkans. It also creates a gateway to the shortest route connecting Europe to Asia.

“Our Balchik landing station helps answer the growing demand for traffic in countries such as Kazakhstan, China, India, or Saudi Arabia," said Beatrix Kapitany, head of transport network solutions at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier.

"This development on our homogeneous DWDM network offers cost efficiency and end-to-end management.”

The location of this PoP was strategically selected due to increasing transport traffic between Asia and Europe. The location provides additional capacities with robust connectivity.

Specifically, customers can use network capacities of up to 100Gbps with low latency based on Ciena’s WaveLogic technology.

In related news February saw Intelsat annouce that Deutsche Telekom IoT intends to integrate Intelsat FlexEnterprise into its cloud-based IoT offering.

This newly announced integration will extend Deutsche Telekom IoT solutions to remote locations regardless of the availability of fibre or mobile connectivity.