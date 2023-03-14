Angola Cables picks Elea Digital for first Brazilian PoP

The infrastructure will support Angola Cables' subsea cables in Federal District Brasília located Brazil’s central-west region.

“Due to its broad territorial extension, Brazil has attracted the attention of an expressive amount of companies," said Tito Costa, CRO at Elea Digital.

"Most of them are looking beyond Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil’s largest cities. We are glad to be Angola Cables’ first point of presence for its IP backbone in Brazil’s capital city.”

As a provider of edge data centres across Brazil, Elea Digital complements Angola Cable's, which is operated in the global ICT marketplace with a robust subsea cable infrastructure and a highly interconnected IP network.

"Our strategy to expand in Brazilian market operation is based on adding more content nodes and points of presence to our backbone infrastructure, having better network capillarity and coverage, delivering efficient and resilient services to our customers," said Claudio Florindo, country manager for Angola Cables Brazil.

In related news, December saw Elea Elea Digital has announce the first sustainability-linked bond issued by a data centre operator in Latin America.

The funds will be used by Elea Digital to reduce water usage in its operations, reaching ambitious targets that will place the company among the most efficient in the world.