Elea Digital announces first sustainability-linked bond in Latin America

The financial resources will be used by Elea Digital to reduce water usage in its operations, reaching ambitious targets that will place the company among the most efficient in the world.

The company says it will invest in more advanced and sustainable equipment that will allow a more efficient use of water in the cooling process of its data centres while maintaining an efficient use of energy.

Alessandro Lombardi, chairman of Elea Digital said: "Today, Elea Digital takes the lead on the commitment with sustainability on the digital infrastructure sector in Brazil.

“We trust that other players may be inspired by our pioneer path”.

The project has the support of three of the largest financial institutions in Brazil who all showed adherence in support of sustainability initiatives.

"We are proud to be lead coordinator of the first sustainability linked bond of Elea Digital which also is the first one in the data centre industry,” added Rafael Garcia, head of fixed income at Bradesco BBI.

“By committing to environmental and social targets, the company innovates and fosters sustainable practices in a relevant sector.”