CMI launches Oman MC1 PoP at Capacity Middle East

Unveiled during Capacity Middle East 2023, the occasion was narked by a ceremony attended by Ren Lei, division head of the planning & development department at CMI; Colin Wang, managing director of CMI Middle East and Africa region as well as other members of both companies.

"CMI is committed to building reliable, scalable, and resilient network resources globally," said Lei.

"It has deployed over 140 PoPs along the 'Belt and Road' region, covering over 50 countries and regions along the way, to provide high-quality international information services to regional partners."

This latest deployment is CMI's second PoP in Oman and its location at Equinix MC1 data centre is also a landing station for multiple subsea cables connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. The launch of the MC1 PoP has enhanced CMI's connectivity in the region and underscores the significance of Oman as a network hub bridging Asia to Europe and Africa.

The news comes as CMI continues to expand its global infrastructure deployment, focusing on what calls the "information highway" which are cable resources, its "information station" which are PoPs, and "information hub" through its IDCs.

Earlier this week CMI and Mobile Telecommunications Saudi Company (Zain KSA) entered into a memorandum of understanding for an 'all-around partnership'.

Under the terms of the agreement, CMI and Zain KSA will work together to develop products and solutions through a 'high-level collaboration' all with the aim of contributing to the development of the Saudi ICT sector.

Specifically, the two will work together to drive 5G development, carrier service transformation and geographic expansion to better serve individual businesses across the Kingdom.