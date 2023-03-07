China Mobile International and Zain KSA ink MoU on carrier services

Signed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the ceremony took place at the LEAP Tech Conference, attended by Colin Wang, managing director of CMI Middle East and Africa, and Sultan AlHadlag, executive general manager of Zain KSA.

"CMI is dedicated to serving the Middle East market, providing comprehensive services under iConnect brand to local carrier partners and contributing to local social and economic development," said Wang.

"The partnership with Zain KSA will further promote the transformation of KSA’s telecom industry and facilitate high-quality projects under Saudi Vision 2030."

Under the terms of the agreement, CMI and Zain KSA will work together to develop products and solutions through a 'high-level collaboration' all with the aim of contributing to the development of the Saudi ICT sector.

Specifically, the two will work together to drive 5G development, carrier service transformation and geographic expansion to better serve individual businesses across the Kingdom.

"Zain KSA and CMI have a long-term partnership in many areas," added Sultan AlHadlag.

"The MoU will further enhance our collaboration in market exploration and product innovation, which serves Zain KSA’s strategic goals of improving our service capabilities and product offerings to individuals and enterprises to accelerate nationwide digital transformation and support the national ICT goals."

