Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Appointments

Zayo hires Verizon executive to lead public sector and utilities sales

Alan Burkitt-Gray
March 06, 2023 12:32 PM
Share
Jason Taylor Zayo.jpg

Zayo has hired Jason Taylor as VP of sales to the public sector, after 24 years with Verizon.

Taylor will lead sales to the US and Canadian public sector, healthcare, transportation and utilities businesses.

His appointment comes as Verizon has completed a major reshuffle of its management. Taylor was at Verizon since the late 1990s, initially at Airtouch from August 1998. Airtouch merged with other providers to form Verizon Communications in June 2000.

His final role at Verizon, which he left in December, was as director of public sector for Verizon Business.

Zayo said that its growth and the expansion of its network, both organically and through acquisitions, is what attracted Taylor to join the company.

Taylor said he believes Zayo’s continued investment in its network and technology services is setting the stage for the company’s success, and that Zayo has a tremendous opportunity to help those in the public and private sectors with their network transformation.

Last week’s Verizon reshuffle saw Sowmyanarayan Sampath, previously leading Verizon Business Group, to become executive VP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.

Kyle Malady became CEO of Verizon Business Group. Joe Russo will succeed Malady as executive VP and president of global networks and technology.

Tags

Appointments AppointmentsNews
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe