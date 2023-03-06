Zayo hires Verizon executive to lead public sector and utilities sales

Taylor will lead sales to the US and Canadian public sector, healthcare, transportation and utilities businesses.

His appointment comes as Verizon has completed a major reshuffle of its management. Taylor was at Verizon since the late 1990s, initially at Airtouch from August 1998. Airtouch merged with other providers to form Verizon Communications in June 2000.

His final role at Verizon, which he left in December, was as director of public sector for Verizon Business.

Zayo said that its growth and the expansion of its network, both organically and through acquisitions, is what attracted Taylor to join the company.

Taylor said he believes Zayo’s continued investment in its network and technology services is setting the stage for the company’s success, and that Zayo has a tremendous opportunity to help those in the public and private sectors with their network transformation.

Last week’s Verizon reshuffle saw Sowmyanarayan Sampath, previously leading Verizon Business Group, to become executive VP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.

Kyle Malady became CEO of Verizon Business Group. Joe Russo will succeed Malady as executive VP and president of global networks and technology.