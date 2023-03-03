Verizon completes senior management reshuffle

“These appointments will develop and grow the next generation of our leadership teams as we unleash Verizon’s full potential moving forward,” said Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO at Verizon.

“This is a significant step in the transformation we started four years ago to be customers' choice for the next generation of communications technology. We’re elevating our performance by building on our network strength, increasing accountability, and further strengthening Verizon’s competitive capabilities.”

Vestberg has appointed Sowmyanarayan Sampath, currently leading Verizon Business Group, to executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group (VCG).

Kyle Malady, currently leading Global Networks & Technology, has been appointed Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business Group (VBG).

While Joe Russo, currently senior vice president and chief network officer, is to succeed Malady as executive vice president and president of global networks and technology.

“One of our strengths at Verizon is the depth of our leadership and the breadth of skills they bring to the table. Sampath, Kyle and Joe are long-time Verizon veterans," said Vestberg.

"I am confident these leaders will best position Verizon for the new era of customer growth. These transitions will begin immediately and all will report directly to me.”

Additionally, effective May 1, Matt Ellis, who has served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Verizon since November 2016, will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.

“I appreciate the contributions Matt has made to Verizon in his 10 years with the company, shaping our organization with his strong leadership and financial aptitude. He’s been an influential member of my executive leadership team and a trusted partner. I wish him all the best for the future as he now moves on to new opportunities,” said Vestberg.

At the same time, Tony Skiadas, senior vice president & controller of Verizon has been appointed chief financial officer and Mary-Lee Stillwell, the current vice president of accounting and external reporting, has been appointed senior vice president & controller.