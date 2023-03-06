Kalaam Carrier Solutions and Riedel Networks partner on motorsport connectivity

In collaboration with its strategic national partners and Riedel Networks, KCS will provide multi-service connectivity from racetracks in the Middle East to partners in Europe and Asia. This will enable teams racing at the events to share data from the cars and drivers, as well as to support social media platforms and broadcasters.

“Together with Riedel, we are serving one of the most dynamic and data-driven sports in the world. We collaborated to go beyond what was previously available to motorsport teams and deliver a solution that is robust, reliable, and future-ready to meet growing demands,” said Veer Passi, group chief executive officer at Kalaam Telecom.

“We are an ambitious and agile player that puts customers first and our people and innovative mindset set us apart. Our people, precision and performance are a great fit for Riedel and demonstrate the value of our global network to develop unique, customised connectivity solutions that meet customer needs in the MENA region.”

Specifically, KCS is to provide a point-of-presence in the region for Riedel Networks, allowing them to connect to their global PoPs in Europe and Asia with ultra-low latency service level assurances. The solution will use the fully owned Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT) cable system and the Europe-India Gateway cable (EIG).

KNOT is a 1,400km terrestrial network which spans Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar. EIG is a 15,000 km international fibre-optic subsea cable system which spans 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe.

“Riedel Networks prides itself on delivering the highest quality of services to our clients and we wanted a partner in the region who understood our need to deliver and matched our passion for success," added Michael Martens, CEO, Riedel Networks.

"Kalaam Carrier Solutions was chosen for its innovative thinking, robust connectivity and consistent experience across multiple markets in the Middle East. Riedel now benefits from a secure network with control over its design so that it can deliver the services our global customers have come to expect since we started serving the motorsports industry in 2006.”