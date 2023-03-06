Riedel Networks
-
Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS) has been selected by Riedel Networks to provide connectivity networking services in supports of motorsport events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
