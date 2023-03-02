Arelion and United Cable Company extend global channel partnership

Through the extended partnership, UCC will offer Arelion's complete suite of IP and optical services, including IP Transit, wavelengths and Ethernet, to its network of clients, global agents, value-added resellers and managed service providers.

"We provide our clients with specialised solutions for their procurement needs that satisfy their latency, diversity and bulk wholesale requirements," said Eric Gutshall, founder and CEO of UCC.

"We have experienced dramatic growth in international business markets over the past 20 years, so our partnership with Arelion is paramount to our continued success. We will leverage Arelion's experience and presence in these markets to provide the white glove treatment that our clients demand."

Arelion will also use UCC's expertise in the financial and wholesale markets to serve new customers, making its global network and footprint at the 10/100/400G levels available to companies that require high-capacity bandwidth and low-latency, diverse connectivity services.

Through coordinated teamwork and a streamlined bid process, Arelion is an extension of UCC's seasoned procurement team, helping UCC provide its customers with access to Arelion's Internet backbone, AS1299.

"Our continued collaboration with UCC is further validation of Arelion's commitment to providing exceptional network services and an industry-leading customer experience on a global scale," said Rob Pulkownik, head of channel sales at Arelion.

"UCC's extensive global agent base and consultancy approach to procurement perfectly complements our global footprint, allowing us to connect with more customers who will benefit from our connectivity services."

In January, Arelion announced a new point of presence (PoP) in Osaka, Japan. The new PoP is located at Equinix’s carrier-neutral data centre in Osaka and will offer high speed IP Transit, cloud connect, DDoS mitigation and internet exchange connect services to connect providers and companies across Osaka’s metropolitan area.