Arelion boosts APAC presence with Osaka PoP

The new PoP is located at Equinix’s carrier-neutral data centre in Osaka and will offer high speed IP Transit, cloud connect, DDoS mitigation and internet exchange (IX) connect services to connect providers and companies across Osaka’s metropolitan area.

"The new PoP in Osaka is another important step in our global expansion strategy,” said Wee Kwan Ee, head of sales for the APAC region at Arelion.

“By bringing our diverse services closer to cloud providers and enterprises in Japan, we can help these companies provide an improved online experience for their customers and help local businesses connect to the global market."

Arelion recently announced global 40G Ethernet virtual circuit (VC) availability and will offer this product in its new PoP to facilitate digital transformation in Asian markets.

The number of internet users in Japan is set to increase to 116.4 million by 2026 according to figures from Statista, while the digital market media was projected to reach US45.87 billion in revenue in 2022.

The new PoP in Osaka will service this growing demand while also reducing the impact of potential network outages due to natural disasters through resilient and diverse service options that ensure reliable connectivity in times of crisis.

Arelion says it will also strengthen the region’s connection to the international market and enhances scalable connectivity options across the APAC region.

It will also provide customers with the option of a low-latency route towards Europe and the US.