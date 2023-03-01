Lack of diversity in tech ‘alarming’, TTC says

The report found that gender diversity is 6% lower in senior roles than in tech roles overall and ethnic diversity almost halves in senior roles.

While ethnic and gender inclusion in technology has been making positive headway overall, these figures reveal how companies are overlooking seniority in their D&I efforts and a lack of progress in recruiting, retaining and developing more diverse candidates into senior roles.

For the first time this year, the report delves into activities and progress being made towards inclusion, equity and diversity by its Signatory companies.

It analyses diversity reporting from 649 TTC Signatories made up of a wide range of companies including Global, HP, Lloyds Banking Group, Nominet, PwC and CWJobs.

Lexie Papaspyrou, COO at Tech Talent Charter said: “Every year that we run the report we are heartened by the increasing interest in, and action taken by companies to recruit a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

“However, this year’s report clearly flags how gender and ethnic diversity in senior positions is disproportionately low. Companies need to implement initiatives that help not only to recruit new talent at this level but to retain employees in senior roles.”

The report flagged how tehnic and gender diversity at senior levels lags considerably behind the overall tech workforce.

With only 13% of senior tech employees from ethnic minorities, TTC says that once these groups are in tech roles, they are not finding equitable career progression.

Gender minorities accounted for 22% of senior tech positions which is 6% lower than in the wider TTC workforce.