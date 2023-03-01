Veon’s Banglalink inks deal with Teletalk and Summit Towers

“Banglalink always welcomes opportunities to collaborate with other industry players to take the telecom industry forward," said Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink.

“It is a timely initiative to improve customer experience and quality of service further, while both organisations utilise shareable resources in an environment-friendly and cost-efficient way.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the two operators will share their respective telecom infrastructures with each other as per the Tower Sharing Guidelines in Bangladesh as well as all other relevant laws and regulations.

For its part, Summit Towers will provide them with the required technical support for the initiative.

“We strongly believe in industry collaborations that enable faster and more efficient delivery of services to mobile customers as a part of our digital operator strategy,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.

“The agreement with Teletalk and Summit takes Banglalink closer to this goal through the sharing of network infrastructure in Bangladesh and will benefit the mobile customers of both operators.”

In related news, February saw Veon’s Beeline network launch mobile connectivity across the metro service in the capital city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The new Beeline Uzbekistan coverage will provide 4G connectivity at all 31 underground stations on the four lines of the metro service.