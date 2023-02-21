Veon’s Beeline launches 4G across Tashkent metro

The new Beeline Uzbekistan coverage will provide 4G connectivity at all 31 underground stations on the four lines of the metro service.

“While cities like London and New York are still struggling to provide mobile connectivity across their Underground and Subway stations, we are proud to be delivering digital communication and services to the Tashkent metro,” states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.

“We are pioneering the digital operator model where we support our customers with connectivity and services for all of the one thousand four hundred and forty minutes that constitutes each day. For the people of Tashkent that now includes the time they spend in transit in the city’s metro.”

In 2022, the Tashkent metro enabled 220 million passenger journeys or a daily average of around 620,000 riders.

The expansion of 4G coverage to the Tashkent metro is part of Beeline’s ‘4G for all’ strategy, which saw the roll out of 2,300 4G base stations in 2022.

The Beeline Uzbekistan network for the Tashkent Metro was developed using the UZTELECOM infrastructure based on multi-operator RAN active equipment and sharing technology.