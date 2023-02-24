BICS and Everbridge partner on CEM communications

The partnership will give addition governments, businesses, and communities access to the mass notification system required for their resilience.

Everbridge's coordinated response systems protect people and keep them informed before, during, and after occurrences such as natural disasters, civil unrest, workplace violence or cyber-attacks.

Its mass notification system can send warnings to employees and visitors or to residents within a certain geographic area and alert them via texts, automated voice calls and flash messages.

"The role of telecommunications in disasters and emergencies is crucial in keeping people safe. BICS is proud to be playing its part in providing a safer, more connected world when it matters most," said Divya Ghai Wakankar, VP of enterprise market at BICS.

"Our mission to connect communities and create opportunities is perfectly aligned with this, providing potentially life-changing telecommunication services through our global communications platform. Our partnership with Everbridge will have a real impact on human lives, particularly in remote and vulnerable communities, ensuring that people everywhere remain connected to critical services.”

These messaging systems need to be ultra-reliable and therefore must supported by resilient network. Building on its existing collaborations with other telecom companies, this partnership with BICS is notable for Everbridge to due to the scale and global reach of BICS’ backbone network.

The partnership allows Everbridge to expand its services to new areas, but it will benefits from an intelligent network underpinning it, with capabilities such as security and business intelligence.

"At Everbridge, our mission is to keep people safe and organisations running, and our global infrastructure has always been a key part of this," said Dominic Jones, SVP of business development, partners & alliances at Everbridge.

"In the event of a disaster, communications need to be quick and reliable - delays of even seconds can change lives. Working with BICS, one of the strongest communications networks in the world, helps us to support organisational resilience in even more communities, businesses, and countries."