Everbridge
-
BICS has partnered with Everbridge, a critical event management (CEM) provider, to expand the reach and reliability of Everbridge’s global mass notification system.
Forthcoming events
-
Mexico Connect 2023
-
Global Carrier Awards 202318 October, London, UK
-
Capacity Europe 202317-19 October, London, UK
Forthcoming events
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
Messaging & SMS World 2023
19-20 June 2023, London