Cordiant's Emitel inks expanded Telewizja Polska contract

The new contract makes for an expansion of Telewizja Polska channels’ transmissions through a new, sixth digital television multiplex (MUX-6).

“We are delighted that Telewizja Polska has decided to co-operate with Emitel to expand its programme offer to viewers," said Maciej Staszak, vice-president of the management board and chief sales officer at Emitel.

"Terrestrial television is extremely popular in Poland and Emitel recently completed the change of broadcasting technology to a more efficient DVB-T2/HEVC standard which has created the opportunity to improve the quality of services and to provide capacity for the launch of new TV channels.”

Emitel has developed the new digital terrestrial television (DTT) MUX-6 over the past two years based on the DVB-T2 technology standard to expand capacity and augment its service offerings for broadcasters. The new MUX-6 multiplex will cover 96% of the population of Poland.

MUX-6 will be the second DTT multiplex operated by Emitel exclusively for Telewizja Polska, the other being MUX-3. The extra broadcast capacity provided by MUX-6 enables Telewizja Polska to increase the number of channels it offers and allows the media market to use existing MUX-1 and MUX-8 capacity for additional new channels in Poland.

Terrestrial television is extremely popular in Poland and Emitel operates all six DTT multiplexes. Emitel recently completed a multi-year programme to upgrade its broadcasting transmission technology to the state-of-the-art DVB-T2/HEVC standard to improve service quality and provide additional capacity for the launch of new TV channels.

