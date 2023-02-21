Telewizja Polska
-
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure confirms that its Polish portfolio company, Emitel, has signed an agreement with Polish public broadcaster Telewizja Polska.
Forthcoming events
-
Mexico Connect 2023
-
Global Carrier Awards 202318 October, London, UK
-
Capacity Europe 202317-19 October, London, UK
Forthcoming events
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.
Messaging & SMS World 2023
19-20 June 2023, London
ITW Africa
Coming soon