Green Mountain names Hagaseth as new CEO

Hagaseth previously served as the chief sales officer of Green Mountain and enters the role with extensive international network and experience. His appointment aligns with the company's ambition to build a leading sustainable pan-European co-location provider.

“I look forward to continuing my journey in Green Mountain and I am extremely honoured and excited to lead such an amazing organisation," said Hagaseth said.

"Through our people and operational excellence, we are ready to capitalise on our platform for growth, both in Norway and across Europe.”

Hagaseth succeeds Tor Kristian Gyland who is stepping down from the role due to 'personal reasons' but will remain with the company as a consultant in the short term.

“On behalf of the Board and owners, I want to thank Gyland for his many years of exceptional service to Green Mountain and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said said Eyal Henkin, CEO of the Azrieli Group.

"At the same time, we are certain that under Hagaseth’s leadership, Green Mountain will fulfil its growth ambitions.”

Gyland joined Green Mountain almost 11 years ago as its chief technology officer before assuming the role as company CEO in 2017. Under his leadership, Green Mountain has been through a period of strong growth and through key international agreements developed from a small Norwegian co-location provider to one of the fastest growing providers in Europe.

In related news, December saw Green Mountain complete the construction of its new 13.5MW data centre in Oslo, Norway.

It is the company's third data centre on its campus in that it recently expanded. The first two 4MW facilities are used by one tenant while the third is intended for multipe customers.