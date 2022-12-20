Green Mountain completes Oslo data centre

This is the third data centre on its campus in that it recently expanded. The first two 4MW facilities are used by one tenant while the third is intended for multipe customers.

The facility is 10,000 metres squared in size, three floors high and built according to Tier III standards.

"We are still experiencing strong demand in the market, so it is natural for us to develop this location further.

“Here we have good conditions when it comes to electricity, fibre and location in relation to the capital and airport, says Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO of Green Mountain.

In total, the plot is 75,000 metres squared and the company has plans to continue building neew modules until it reaches its full capacity of 93MW.

Terje Huseby, project manager at Green Mountain added: "In light of the global challenges in terms of raw material access and delivery capacity, it is a great achievement that we were able to deliver according to plan. We have worked closely with CTS.

“I would like to commend everyone who has participated in the project for a formidable effort.”