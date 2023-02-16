NEC unveils Value Added xHaul Solution Suite

“NEC is committed to delivering innovative services with best-of-breed solutions built on a vibrant ecosystem of trusted industry partners," said Hideyuki Ogata, general manager of the service provider solutions department, NEC Corporation

"We are helping to resolve operators’ pressing challenges in an end-to-end optimised approach. Our new Value Added xHaul Solution Suite addresses our customers’ demands to adapt to emerging 5G dynamics in xHaul flexibly and with increased simplicity, better quality, and more profitability.”

The solution will support the monetisation of operators’ transport networks in readiness for 5G. It will enhance traditional IP and optical transport networking with new capabilities, including data centre networks, network security, and automation.

“As a part of NEC's Value Added xHaul Solution Suite, we are thrilled to continuously provide solutions for the evolving 5G network,” said Mikko Disini, VP of product line management, A10 Networks

As a part of 5G xHaul Transformation Services under NEC Open Networks, the Value Added xHaul Solution Suite has been designed by NEC’s 5G Transport Centers of Excellence. NEC’s central hubs meet regional and local operators’ needs while maintaining the high performance of networks.

"Together, we’re enabling operators to harness the latest multi-vendor innovation," added Stephan Neidlinger, VP of global business development, Adtran.

"With our secure optical and packet networking technology, along with our precise and reliable timing products, we’re empowering NEC to address soaring demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G networks and deliver a scalable solution for tomorrow's xHaul infrastructure.”

Earlier this month, NEC and ADVA confirmed plans to deploy time synchronisation solutions for Telkom Indonesia as the operator looks to deliver time-sensitive 5G services across the country.

"As a leading cybersecurity vendor to mobile operators around the world, Fortinet is proud to be part of NEC’s Value Added xHaul Solution Suite, empowering the delivery of secured, next-generation networking solutions to 5G operators,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet.

“Juniper welcomes this opportunity to continue our collaboration with NEC and its 5G ecosystem, creating networking solutions that can help service providers to deliver transformational experiences,” said Thomas Desrues, vice president of strategic alliances, Juniper Networks.