Vertiv launches prefabricated modular data centre solution in EMEA

The product is deployable in expandable units of 0.5 or 1MW for IT loads up to 2MW or more. The prefabricated modules are integrated and tested with Vertiv power management systems, thermal management solutions, remote monitoring, and IT equipment racks reducing deployment time by up to 40% compared to a traditional data centre build.

“Historically, facilities have typically been stick-built, requiring long lead times and heavy upfront capital investment. However, growing digitalisation trends have urged investors and data centre operators to reconsider this approach,” said Viktor Petik, vice president and EMEA leader for Vertiv’s integrated modular solutions business.

“As demand for digital services soars, data centre owners are better able to capture this growth if they can accelerate the rollout of new capacity. The good news is that prefabricated modular data centres like Vertiv MegaMod enable stakeholders to act quickly.”

The MegaMod, and the MegaMod Plus, which offers up to 25% more rack and cooling capacity, enable customers to expand core-to-edge data centre networks and to deploy new compute capacity with lower initial costs, greater predictability and less risk.

Both solutions enable growth options horizontally or vertically, with MegaMod providing cooling capacity in the IT Hall area, while MegaMod Plus is configured with cooling modules that support the IT Hall space expansions.

At the same time, Vertiv also provides end-to-end services for a simplified start-up and smooth operations, including deployment, commissioning, ongoing maintenance, remote monitoring, and training.

In related news, earlier this month Vertiv confirmed that its new CEO Giordano Albertazzi has assumed the role as CEO of the company and has been appointed to the board of directors.