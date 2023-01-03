Vertiv completes CEO transition

Vertiv replaces Rob Johnson in the role and the two have been working closely since Albertazzi assumed the role of chief operating officer in October.

“I’m honoured to take the helm of Vertiv as CEO. I’m looking forward to working closely with our leadership team and employees around the world to continue to increase the value we create for our customers, further strengthen our financial performance and create long-term value for our shareholders,” said Albertazzi.

“As I’ve shared with Vertiv employees, we will work to achieve our full potential by focusing on building a high-performance culture of collaboration and innovation; institutionalizing operational excellence and execution; and ultimately delivering profitable growth and improved cash flow.”

As CEO, Albertazzi adds that he will aim to increase Vertiv’s customer focus as it addresses the infrastructure and business needs of the data centre, communication networks and industrial applications.

In addition to becoming CEO of Vertiv, Albertazzi will continue in his position as president of the Americas region until a successor is named.