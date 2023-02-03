Liberty Latin America picks Ribbon for network monitoring and fraud prevention

“We’re constantly striving to provide our customers with the best experience and Ribbon Analytics offers us a sophisticated toolset to do just that,” said Gustavo Marsico, director of technology strategy, Liberty Latin America.

“With capabilities including improved identification, fraud attempt prevention, insights into voice quality, and automated troubleshooting in the event of an issue, we gain the data needed to manage our network for improved performance and efficiency.”

Specifically, Liberty Latin America uses Ribbon’s analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices by taking in data from Cable Modem Termination System and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their Network Quality Index and feeding it to Ribbon analytics, which enriches the data and helps create new dashboards to track performance and security.

“Our analytics platform helps a provider like Liberty Latin America make smarter decisions, faster, and better serve their customers” said Jorge Gil, global account manager for Liberty Latin America at Ribbon.

“We’re pleased to support them as they meet their performance KPIs and keep their customers safer with automated fraud control and centralised network monitoring.”

Ribbon Analytics enables service providers to gain extensive monitoring capabilities for KPIs and key trends as well as the ability to alert, diagnose, and resolve multiple security threats or Quality of Experience issues, resulting in end-to-end network visibility, improved operational productivity, and incident resolution.

