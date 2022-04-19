Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America (LLA) has welcomed Aamir Hussain as senior vice president, chief technology and product officer.
Five things to watch November 26: Baltic Sea twin to be developed by Latvia, Liquid celebrates B-BBEE Level 1, Helios sets 2030 carbon reduction targetCapacity shares five key stories from around the world making headlines today!
Liberty Latin America (LLA) and América Móvil (AMX) have formed an agreement to combine their respective Chilean businesses, VTR and Claro Chile, to create a 50:50 joint venture.
Liberty Latin America confirms that its subsidiary Cable & Wireless Panamá has agreed to acquire América Móvil's operations in Panama (Claro Panamá).
French group Iliad, which majority owner Xavier Niel wants to take private, has offered to buy broadband operator UPC Poland from Liberty Global for €1.9 billion.
Rocío Lorenzo has been appointed SVP and chief customer officer at Liberty Latin America.
Global Carrier Awards 2022
The private-equity shareholder in companies such as Bezeq, Liberty Latin America, Mitel and Rackspace has hired Ajit Pai as a partner.
Millicom is now entirely a Latin American operator following today’s disposal of its last African interest, Tigo Tanzania.
Liberty Latin America has reorganised its executive team, removing the role of COO from the company structure and adding two new executive team positions.
Liberty Latin America has completed its acquisition of AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
Puerto Rico’s WorldNet Telecommunications is to take on some of AT&T and Liberty’s business on the island in order to make way for a takeover deal.
Liberty Latin America (LLA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telefónica’s wireless operations in Costa Rica (Telefónica Costa Rica) for approximately $500 million.
Liberty Latin America (LLA) has selected Ericsson for a major upgrade of its mobile core network across the Caribbean and Latin America.
The CEO of Liberty Communications Puerto Rico, Naji Khoury, has said the firm expects its acquisition of AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands to close this year.
Five things to watch May 8: BT suspends dividends amid FY 19/20 results, Liberty Latin America sees 2% growth in revenues, and MEA region leads growth for Orange GroupCapacity shares 5 key finance stories from around the world making headlines today!
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) is to repurchase Class A and Class C shares valued at $100 million over the course of the coming two years as part of a buy back scheme.
Liberty Latin America (LLA) has announced that it has sold its subsidiary Cable & Wireless Seychelles, to a consortium of local investors.
Liberty Latin America to acquire AT&T’s operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin islands for $1.95bnLiberty Latin America (LLA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands for $1.95 billion.
