Liquid deploys Nokia transport technology to boost connectivity in Africa

Using this technology has enabled Liquid to build its first terrestrial route that will provide 12Tbs of capacity for carriers and service providers in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Nokia’s next-generation optical network will enable Liquid Intelligent Technologies to maintain its leadership position and emerge as a preferred partner of organisations requiring massive capacity," said Rajiv Aggarwal, head of central east and west Africa market unit at Nokia.

"We are delighted that our technology and expertise will help Liquid Intelligent Technologies provide the best-in-class digital infrastructure to Africa’s enterprises and will play a role in strengthening the digital infrastructure of the continent.”

Spanning 16,576km the route has been designed to meet the demand for more capacity from the company's hyperscale customers.

In addition, the route will also connect thousands of businesses and millions of households in many of Africa’s landlocked cities, towns and villages with more resilient connectivity and access to numerous data centres and cloud resources, as well as a diverse route in case of a subsea cable outage between the two countries.

“Internet giants established cloud service providers and other mega-organisations are demanding hyperscale data centres that can support high levels of performance, spikes in demand, and redundancy while enabling massive availability.

"Our new terrestrial fibre corridor is the first of its kind in Africa in terms of distance and capacity,” added Shahzad Manzoor Khan, group chief technology officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

In related news, the group that owns Africa Data Centres and Liquid Intelligent Technologies set up a cyber security centre in Kenya in November.

Liquid C2, which has set up what it calls the Cyber Security Fusion Centre, is part of Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies, a group that includes ADC and Liquid.