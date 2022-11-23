Liquid group opens cyber security centre in Nairobi

Liquid C2, which has set up what it calls the Cyber Security Fusion Centre, is part of Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies, a group that includes ADC and Liquid.

David Behr (pictured), CEO of Liquid C2, said: “Kenyan businesses have seen increased digital adoption, and the country’s connected population in early 2021 was nearly 22 million. The increased number of digitally transformed businesses and individuals means that the target pool for malicious entities is also becoming wider.”

The company said that, with the launch of this Fusion Centre in Nairobi, the organisation is better placed to assist customers in real time and enable them to be proactive rather than reactive in today’s complex cyber security landscape.

According to the 2021 Global Cybersecurity Index, only 29 of 54 African countries have introduced cyber security legislation. In addition, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) reported that cyber threats in the country have doubled in the current financial year starting July 2021.

Behr said: “As a result, we have witnessed immense interest from customers wanting to partner with us to benefit from the services our Fusion Centre offers in South Africa. And now, we have brought the same expertise to Kenya’s ever-growing digitally connected population. Through our matrix of Fusion Centres, Liquid C2 will predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks that target our customers.”

Behr was founder of Zimbabwe Online (ZOL) in 1999 and has been with Liquid since 2012.

Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya, said: “The government of Kenya understands the critical role played by ICT in making Kenya a digital economy. And this ICT infrastructure is critical and deserving of protection.”

The centre is working with Microsoft and Xcitium to offer solutions specifically for small and medium businesses requiring security operation centre (SOC) services without investing in highly skilled resources or enterprise SOC services they cannot afford, said Liquid.

El Youssefi said: “The launch of this Fusion Centre is our initiative to highlight that we are aligned with the government’s ambitions to provide cyber protection as they build Kenya’s digital superhighway for the empowerment of every citizen with information and opportunities.”