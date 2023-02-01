Virtus picks JLL to scale its UK data centre operations

“This is an exciting time for VIRTUS as we continue to grow and expand, and we are looking for partners to assist us on that journey. We’re delighted to have JLL on board to help VIRTUS continue to deliver outstanding service for our customers in the UK, supporting our operational excellence and zero-downtime goals," said Neil Cresswell, CEO of Virtus.

The core of our service to our customers is to always ensure the data centre environment that supports their IT equipment is secure, well maintained, resilient, available and efficient, allowing them to deliver the myriad of digital economy services to their customers and users. Partnering with JLL will allow VIRTUS to continue to fulfil that promise as we continue to grow.”

JLL will support Virtus by delivering safety, engineering, and operational excellence, managing risk, using next-gen technology.

Virtus has a UK portfolio that spans 11 data centres providing 178MW of power across 77,000 sqm.

“Data centre activity continues to swell as the world moves toward a more digital future. This rapidly rising demand for stable and efficient digital infrastructure has also highlighted the need for data centre efficiency and greener solutions which will play a bigger role in the evolution of data centre operations," added Jonathan Kinsey, head of data centre services, EMEA at JLL.

"We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with VIRTUS to drive scale and growth opportunities, enabling them to continue to deliver excellence for their customers.”

In related news, last month Macquarie Asset Management closed a deal to take a 40% majority stake in Virtus Data Centres.