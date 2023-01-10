Macquarie takes 40% stake in Virtus Data Centres

The transaction will see Macquarie take a 40% stake to become a significant minority shareholder in Virtus.

STT GDC is one of Asia’s largest data centre operators and manages a portfolio of over 170 data centres in nine countries - Singapore, the United Kingdom, India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

The company supports an aggregate IT load of more than 2.2GW with a new floor area of one million square metres.

"This is an exciting milestone for STT GDC. Macquarie Asset Management's investment is a testament to the strength and scalability of our data centre business,” Bruno Lopez, president and CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

“This substantial capital injection coupled with both partners' unique expertise will help us accelerate our expansion into the European Economic Area to capture the enormous opportunities ahead and cement our leadership in the industry.”

The investment will allow STT GDC to scale up its operations in the European Economic Area (EEA) with new data centre campuses planned in European countries including Germany, Italy and Spain.