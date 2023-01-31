Freshwave and Birmingham hospital to build mobile network

The collaboration comes in line with the NHS' Long Term Plan, which includes the upgrade of technology and digitally enabled care across the health service, having optimal mobile coverage for its patients and medical staff.

“Because hospitals are complicated buildings, getting a mobile signal when inside them can be difficult," said Martin Sadler, executive director of IT and digital at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

"The work we are doing with Freshwave will help staff, patients and visitors stay connected and will support patient care.”

For its part Freshwave will design, deploy and manage the network which will deliver voice and high-speed data for staff, patients and visitors to the hospital. Freshwave’s neutral host network will span 950,000 sq ft and 10 floors across the hospital.

The distributed antenna system will provide 2G, 3G and 4G assured connectivity with an upgrade path to 5G. As part of the 24/7 managed service, Freshwave will also provide monitoring and engineering support.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Midland Metropolitan University Hospital the assured connectivity it needs and deserves," added Simon Frumkin, CEO at Freshwave,.

"Connectivity is key to delivering excellent patient care both today and as technologies develop in the future, especially given the many pressures the health service is facing. We’re pleased to be working closely with the team there to ensure that the connectivity delivers long term value to the hospital and communities it serves.”

Midland Metropolitan University Hospital is currently under construction in Smethwick and will be the Trust’s acute healthcare facility when complete in 2024.

In related news, December saw Freshwave appoint a UK government infrastructure official to a senior post.

Nick Wiggin a former executive at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is now at Freshwave as partnerships lead.