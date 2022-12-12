UK government infra executive leaps across to Freshwave

Nick Wiggin (pictured) posted on LinkedIn on Friday that it was his last day at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Today Freshwave said Wiggin has joined it as partnerships lead, responsible for heading the company’s relationships with regional and local authorities.

Wiggin said: “I’m looking forward to helping Freshwave scale up engagement with the public sector by cooperating closely with the mobile network operators and regional authorities to help speed up the process by which local authorities can improve their digital infrastructure.”

At DCMS, according to his LinkedIn account, Wiggin was responsible for “leading public and private sector engagement for a pioneering digital connectivity programme, to support roll-out of telco-enabled infrastructure”, as well as “industry engagement leadership for a new OpenRAN programme”.

Freshwave’s public sector sales director, Guy Matthews, said this morning: “Nick has been leading the charge in driving digital connectivity across the UK. He’ll be a big asset to us in leading the strategic relations with forward-thinking regional and local authorities, and the mobile network operators, to enhance digital connectivity.”

He added: “Freshwave was the first provider to sign an open access agreement with a local authority and I know Nick will build upon our successes in this area and beyond.”

At DCMS, he “was instrumental in the work of the Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator, an innovative programme that is dedicated to supporting the rollout of digital connectivity using public sector assets”, said Freshwave this morning.

Capacity asked Freshwave whether Wiggin is taking a period of gardening leave after leaving DCMS or whether he has gone straight to the company. “He’s been able to start with us immediately so has started today,” an official said.

Wiggin was joined DCMS in March 2021, after three years at BT. Earlier, he was head of partnerships at Ericsson and then had a similar role at Huawei.