Connectbase partners LB Networks on connectivity assurance

Through this partnership, Connectbase and LB Networks can deliver an Assured Ethernet transparency option to connectivity buyers using the Connectbase platform.

"Through this partnership between Connectbase and LB Networks we provide an enhanced, end-to-end customer experience with intelligence and assurance. The network assurance builds on the trust and confidence in the data and serviceability that users of The Connected World experience," said Ben Edmond, CEO and founder of Connectbase.

"LB Networks has partnered with service providers across our ecosystem to enable their buyers to have SLA and performance-assured experiences, and now we are able to bring that knowledge to providers' product catalogues and quoting experience to help buyers make the best decision."

Specifically, users will benefit from the integration of LB Networks' OcularIP into the Connectbase ecosystem. Buyers gain location-based insights and pricing combined with OcularIP's assurance of performance in their quoting experience.

In turn, sellers gain the ability to differentiate their brands, products and services, distinguishing them via a performance-assured network offering.

OcularIP collects metrics from installed network infrastructure to provide service analytics, compliance reporting and visualisation.

"When we launched LB Networks, we always had in mind the concept of building a SaaS platform to help companies and service providers accelerate their business," said Raymond Chiu, CEO and chief architect of LB Networks.

"OcularIP adds assurance capabilities to The Connected World platform and adds another dimension of information to optimise sellers' performance and offer the check mark that gives buyers the confidence that the services will deliver."

In related news, earlier this month Connectbase recruited PacketFabric’s co-founder Jezzibell Gilmore as its first chief commercial officer.